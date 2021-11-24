 Skip to main content
Lincoln resident scammed out of $17,500, police say
Lincoln resident scammed out of $17,500, police say

A Lincoln resident is out $17,500 after a scammer contacted the 91-year-old by phone, posing as a Wells Fargo representative, and encouraged them to purchase gift cards from Hy-Vee. 

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the 91-year-old purchased the gift cards and provided the card numbers to the scammer. 

Vigil said the incident served as an unfortunate reminder of "similar scams that continue to plague our community." 

"If you are asked to purchase any form of gift cards -- which is almost always not a legitimate request -- please end the call and contact that business or organization directly to confirm the accuracy of the request," he said. 

