Lincoln repair shop owner arrested for theft of more than 100 catalytic converters, police allege

The owner of a former Lincoln repair shop has been arrested for his alleged role in a stolen catalytic converter ring after investigators found more than 100 converters at the northwest Lincoln shop on Sunday, according to police.

Viktor Popov, 33, was already being held at the Lancaster County jail on a theft charge when police cited him again Sunday, this time on suspicion of one count of felony theft by receiving, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Investigators searching the former site of Victory Auto Repair, which operated near North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway before its closure, found 101 catalytic converters at the facility Sunday morning, Kocian said.

The converters are worth a combined $30,000.

Kocian said he didn't know what led to Sunday morning's search or how Popov is thought to have stolen or acquired the catalytic converters. He said only that the search was the result "of an ongoing investigation."