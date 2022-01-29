Lincoln refuse company accused of negligently causing $211K damage to the State Capitol

A Lincoln garbage hauler is accused of negligently causing more than $200,000 damage to a limestone wall at the Nebraska State Capitol.
The building is a registered National Historic Landmark.
In a civil complaint filed this week, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said that on April 28, 2020, a truck owned by Uribe Refuse Services Inc. rolled down the loading ramp on the south loading dock, colliding with the west limestone wall.
He said that Uribe Refuse had been negligent for failing to maintain control of the truck, to properly engage the brake and to operate it at a safe speed.
To fix the damage, Fern said the state sought a bid for materials and labor from Masonry Construction, a contractor qualified to work on national historical landmarks.
The expected price tag to repair the damaged wall is $211,302 -- the amount the state is seeking -- plus costs, attorney fees and interest.
Steven M. Sipple: With Athletic Department 'on edge' in July, Alberts' hire critical, Cook says
Two hospitalized after stabbing in Lincoln leads police to hanging man
LPS school board upholds firing of Lincoln Southeast teacher
Steven M. Sipple: Critical period for Thompson; Alberts' culture clues; and Fred's vulnerability
LPS school board names four finalists for superintendent
Frost, Husker assistants conduct home visit with top remaining 2022 target
Juvenile killed in rollover crash near Seward, sheriff's office says
How white supremacy changed Herbie Husker, who's no longer signaling 'a-OK'
Statute of limitations passed, attorneys tell the story of Pioneer Pete's negotiated return in Lincoln
Paperwork, finger-pointing and Twitter: How Gretna was stripped of the Class A football title
64-year-old woman dies after brake failure causes collision east of Lincoln
As transfer portal frenzy nears lull, where do the Huskers still need 'difference-makers?'
Lincoln man arrested after warrant turns up heroin, meth, police say
Alberts on the radio: Many end zone bleacher seats to be widened at Memorial Stadium for 2022
Lincoln man killed in one-vehicle crash in Cass County
Uribe Refuse hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska softball team practices at Bowlin Stadium, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
York's Austin Phinney (left) and Norris' Myles Hoehne compete for a rebound during the second half of a high school basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Norris Middle School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Norris players, including Sage Burbach (third from left), celebrates a point against York during the second half of a high school basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Norris Middle School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Chris Mohler of Omaha visits Peter Pan Skate Park on a warm Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022. Though Lincoln saw a warm up reaching 59 degrees on Tuesday, colder temperatures will return in the coming days. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. goes up for a layup against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis at Pinnacle Arena, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
The Belmont Scholars, including fifth grader Yusur Almahdi (second from right), perform the "Teachers March" at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Nebraska Union. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Millard North's David Harmon guards Lincoln Northeast's Jalen Lang as he pushes towards the basket at Lincoln Northeast high school, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Teacher Emily Lostroh talks with fourth grader Anthony Vu at Campbell Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jake Froeschl fights to maintain possession of the ball from Palmyra's Drew Erhart at Beatrice Municipal Auditorium, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Gov. Pete Ricketts makes a thumbs up after delivering his annual State of the State address at Nebraska State Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Kathryn Slattery, pastry chef at Art & Soul, frosts her signature carrot cake on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Pius X wrestlers Sam Andres (left) and Luke Andres pose for a portrait, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Firefighters respond to a car crashed into the Holiday Inn Express on 9th and O Streets, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his three-point shot against Illinois during the first half basketball action, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne drives to the basket against Michigan on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Jeremy Buss for the Journal Star.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Sen. Tom Brewer reads legislation on the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, on the floor of the Legislature. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Salmon risotto is on the menu at Ollie & Hobbes, 2940 Pine Lake Road. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
A squirrel finds a snack on a cold day at Holmes Lake on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
The remains of a building at Vogt Construction, 11811 Roca Road, smolder on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Waverly's Preston Harms (3) shoots over the Norris defense in a game on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Waverly High School. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Waverly's Anna Clarke (15) protects the ball as Norris's Gracie Kircher (25) tries to steal on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Waverly High School. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska Game and Parks mascot Kit the Raccoon looks on as Kathryn Romine celebrates winning the grand prize travel trailer in the Your Parks Adventure contest on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mahoney State Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Lincoln Southwest junior Daniel Turner will deliver a monologue from the movie "Just Mercy" at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska battles Iowa's Sharon Goodman for a loose ball against Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2022. Photo by Jeremy Buss for the Lincoln Journal Star.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Aria Ferreira of Lincoln, 5, plays in a sea of bubbles during Make Believe Midnight at Lincoln Children's Museum, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Instead of featuring balloons drops, the museum switched to using bubbles this year to celebrate New Year's Eve. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Kelsey Slauson (L) and Terry Twaddell, co-owners of Zen Llama, work in the disc golf store on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the College View neighborhood. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.