 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln refuse company accused of negligently causing $211K damage to the State Capitol

  • 0

A Lincoln garbage hauler is accused of negligently causing more than $200,000 damage to a limestone wall at the Nebraska State Capitol.

The building is a registered National Historic Landmark.

In a civil complaint filed this week, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said that on April 28, 2020, a truck owned by Uribe Refuse Services Inc. rolled down the loading ramp on the south loading dock, colliding with the west limestone wall.

He said that Uribe Refuse had been negligent for failing to maintain control of the truck, to properly engage the brake and to operate it at a safe speed.

To fix the damage, Fern said the state sought a bid for materials and labor from Masonry Construction, a contractor qualified to work on national historical landmarks.

The expected price tag to repair the damaged wall is $211,302 -- the amount the state is seeking -- plus costs, attorney fees and interest.

People are also reading…

Uribe Refuse hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

String of sewing machine thefts plague Lincoln craft store, police say
46-year-old Omaha man killed in shooting
Lincoln man gets federal time for quarter-pound of meth

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News