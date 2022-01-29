Lincoln refuse company accused of negligently causing $211K damage to the State Capitol

A Lincoln garbage hauler is accused of negligently causing more than $200,000 damage to a limestone wall at the Nebraska State Capitol.

The building is a registered National Historic Landmark.

In a civil complaint filed this week, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said that on April 28, 2020, a truck owned by Uribe Refuse Services Inc. rolled down the loading ramp on the south loading dock, colliding with the west limestone wall.

He said that Uribe Refuse had been negligent for failing to maintain control of the truck, to properly engage the brake and to operate it at a safe speed.

To fix the damage, Fern said the state sought a bid for materials and labor from Masonry Construction, a contractor qualified to work on national historical landmarks.

The expected price tag to repair the damaged wall is $211,302 -- the amount the state is seeking -- plus costs, attorney fees and interest.

Uribe Refuse hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

