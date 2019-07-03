A Lincoln man believes some teenagers stole his blue heeler puppy out of his backyard Tuesday in the Capitol Beach neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.
The 21-year-old man left his 3½-month-old puppy Dierks in his backyard around 7:30 a.m., Officer Angela Sands said.
When he returned at 5:30 p.m., he saw a group of teenagers near his home walking westbound from Northwest 22nd and West O streets with a puppy but wasn't paying close attention, Sands said.
At his home, the gate to his yard was open, and Dierks was missing, he told officers.
He believed the group had his puppy, but he couldn't find them.
Dierks has a blue collar with white dog bones on it.
Police encourage anyone with information to call the department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
This is one of four stolen dog reports fielded by the department this year.
One case involved a civil dispute over the dog's ownership, and that dog was recovered by the owner, Sands said.
Another case involved strangers who drove by and stole a puppy that was outside, and a third case involved people pretending to be officers when they tried, but failed, to steal a dog.