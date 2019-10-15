{{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Friday charged an Omaha man with pandering after an investigation that started with a prostitution-related robbery in Lincoln last month.

In court records, Lincoln police said they arrested Cornell Dupree Wells Harris, 27, early Oct. 10, after he allegedly had set up a "date" between two women and an undercover officer who answered a website ad.

In the affidavit for Harris' arrest, police said they began investigating Harris on Sept. 18, after he was identified as the person who paid for a hotel room used in a prostitution-related robbery.

Investigators said cellphone records suggested he received money in return for setting up meetings with prostitutes and they identified several ads connected to him.

On Oct. 9, an investigator responded to one of the ads. An unknown person replied and agreed to the date, saying where they would be and what they would be driving, according to court records.

Police say when they stopped that car, Harris was driving and two women were inside. When investigators called the number associated with the ads, his phone rang.

