Lincoln prosecutors charge 26-year-old Iowa man with sexual assault of a child

A 26-year-old Iowa man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old runaway.

A warrant went out Friday for Nathaniel Dyett's arrest. He is currently in the Saunders County Jail.

In court records, Michael Hipps, an investigator with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, said the office took a report April 26 about a missing rural Lincoln girl. He said phone records led to Dyett, who allegedly had met the girl on a dating app, picked her up on a road outside Lincoln and was staying with her at a Fremont hotel.

Hipps said a call he had with Dyett led the Dodge County Sheriff's office to find the missing girl at a hotel there on April 29 and to Dyett's arrest.

The girl had allegedly told him she was 18, though that isn't a criminal defense to the charge by Nebraska law.

