Lincoln probationer arrested after officer found him with $1,000 of cocaine, gun

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A search Tuesday landed a 24-year-old Lincoln man back in jail after his probation officer found him with 8 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, two THC cartridges and a .45-caliber handgun, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said the cocaine has a street value of about $1,000.
Lincoln police were asked to help in the search, a condition of his release, at about 10:30 a.m. and found the drugs, gun, cash, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia inside his car.
They arrested Kennie Williams Jr. on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of cocaine and money while violating drug laws.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: FLEEGLE, SHANNON Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/14/1987 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 17:55:24
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: EULBERG, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1983 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 16:27:31 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING UNDER $200(M) (M2) POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: BARTHEL, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1996 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 03:39:10 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: SEALY, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/07/1974 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 02:52:03 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: BUSSARD, NICHOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/29/1978 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 02:49:20 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: DANAHER, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/23/1989 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 02:48:56 Charges:
USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) 2ND DEG ASSAULT (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: SCHURR, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1999 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 01:24:45 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: DEAVER, BRANDYN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/14/2000 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 01:23:18 Charges:
INTERLOCK VIOLATION-DRIVE W/OUT (F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: ROOK, EMMA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 07/29/1993 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 00:11:34 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: KLEVEMANN, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1981 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 20:39:59 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: ENDERLEIN, WESLEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/24/1986 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 19:07:17 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: GRAY, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/17/1989 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 17:01:03 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: RESLER, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/07/1999 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 16:03:17 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: LAME, DALTON Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1990 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 14:21:20
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: ERDAHL, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/04/1986 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 13:36:57 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: ANGELES, DENZEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1996 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 08:29:14 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: MARTINEZ, BRYAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1999 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 04:03:40 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: REDDISH, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 05/11/1988 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 02:22:00
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: NIX, LYNNETTE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 02/01/1970 Booking Time: 05/24/2020 / 01:19:45 Charges:
2ND DEG ASSAULT (F3) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: ENGLUND, KENNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/05/1972 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 22:59:20 Charges:
VIOLATE FOREIGN HARASSMENT ORDER (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: JINDRA, KRISTI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/24/1982 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 22:19:35 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: BRINTON, GEORGE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1953 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 22:16:31 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: BRINKLEY, TERRANCE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/05/1997 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 21:40:24 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: JACKSON, ERIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/24/1987 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 21:21:01 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 18:13:56 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/03/1983 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 11:16:27 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: SCHROEDER, JARED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1992 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 09:28:12 Charges:
SENTENCED FROM OUTSIDE AGENCY (S) IDENTITY THEFT $1500-5000 (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: VASKE, KRISTINE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/03/1972 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 09:11:15 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-26-2020
Last, First Name: BRUCE, BRYANT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1990 Booking Time: 05/23/2020 / 04:42:23 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.