Lincoln probationer arrested after officer found him with $1,000 of cocaine, gun
A search Tuesday landed a 24-year-old Lincoln man back in jail after his probation officer found him with 8 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, two THC cartridges and a .45-caliber handgun, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the cocaine has a street value of about $1,000. 

Lincoln police were asked to help in the search, a condition of his release, at about 10:30 a.m. and found the drugs, gun, cash, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia inside his car.

They arrested Kennie Williams Jr. on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of cocaine and money while violating drug laws.

Kennie Williams Jr.

Kennie Williams Jr.
