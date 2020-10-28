 Skip to main content
Lincoln prison worker arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate
Lincoln prison worker arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate

A 26-year-old food service worker at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

According to a news release, Sylvarena Mitchell was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and booked into the Lancaster County jail. She began working for the prisons system on Sept. 14.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

