Lincoln Correctional Center

The Lincoln Correctional Center on June 15, 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an employee at the Lincoln Correction Center resigned following her arrest on suspicion of improper communication with a prisoner.

Erin Slater, 37, joined the Corrections Department in March and was a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center. She was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner, officials said in a news release.

Slater is being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

“It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate,” Director Scott Frakes said in the release. “We will not tolerate this behavior and staff members risk their future employment when they do.”

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

