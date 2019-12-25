Lincoln prison's housing unit damaged in Christmas Eve disturbance over alcohol, food

Inmates at a Lincoln prison damaged a housing unit during a Christmas Eve disturbance that began when staff confiscated food and homemade alcohol, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman.

About 14 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, 3220 W. Van Dorn St., broke furniture, cracked a window and disabled surveillance cameras in the incident that started at 7 p.m., spokeswoman Laura Strimple said in a news release.

Some inmates returned to their cells as directed when the incident began.

Prison staff locked down the facility and called in an emergency response team to resolve the incident.

No staff or inmates were injured, and "the event was concluded fairly quickly," said Director Scott Frakes, adding the emergency response team deployment fits standard procedure.

"Staff members left church services and other events involving their families to be at DEC on a moment’s notice," Frakes said in a news release. "I could not be more appreciative or proud of the dedication displayed by our NDCS team members."

The disturbance was limited to that housing unit, and movement inside the prison remained somewhat restricted Wednesday, the release said.