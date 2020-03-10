You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln prison inmate dies in hospital
Lincoln prison inmate dies in hospital

A 37-year-old inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln died early Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Bao Nguyen, who was serving seven years on charges from Lancaster County that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance, was on a 48-hour furlough to an immediate family member's home prior to going to the hospital.

His sentence began in September 2017. 

Nguyen's cause of death is unknown. A grand jury will investigate the in-custody death.

Bao M. Nguyen

Nguyen

 Courtesy photo
