Lincoln prison inmate dies in hospital

A 37-year-old inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln died early Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Bao Nguyen, who was serving seven years on charges from Lancaster County that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance, was on a 48-hour furlough to an immediate family member's home prior to going to the hospital.
His sentence began in September 2017.
Nguyen's cause of death is unknown. A grand jury will investigate the in-custody death.