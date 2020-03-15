Lincoln prison inmate dies, found unresponsive Sunday morning

An inmate at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln died Sunday morning after being found unresponsive by staff.
Shaun Kissack, 53, was declared dead at a Lincoln hospital at 8 a.m. Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Kissack was serving a 58- to 60-year sentence for a Cheyenne County conviction of first degree sexual assault of a child.
Kissack, who was being treated for a medical condition, began serving his sentence on Feb. 2, 2011.
A grand jury will investigate his in-custody death.