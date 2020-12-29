Lincoln prison inmate died of meth toxicity, grand jury finds

A 37-year-old inmate died in March as the result of methamphetamine toxicity, according to details in a grand jury report.

Bao Nguyen was on a furlough when he collapsed late March 8 and was taken to the hospital, where he died early March 9.

An autopsy revealed two baggies of methamphetamine inside him, one of which had ruptured, the grand jury said. It found no criminal wrongdoing on behalf of anyone else.

Nguyen was serving a seven-year sentence at the Lincoln Correctional Center on charges from Lancaster County that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He was on a 48-hour furlough at an immediate family member's home and had been set to return to prison March 9.

His sentence began in September 2017.

