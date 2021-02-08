Lincoln prison employee arrested for allegedly delivering marijuana to inmate

A 24-year-old employee at the Lincoln Correctional Center spent the weekend in jail after allegedly being caught delivering marijuana to an inmate, according to court records.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Xavier Palomares on Monday with unlawful conveyance of an article to an inmate, a felony.

He had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since March 9, 2020.

In an affidavit for Palomares' arrest Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Simon Bessmer said he and another trooper were called to the Correctional Center at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday to arrest the corporal.

Bessmer said Palomares allegedly had taken a note with a phone number on it from an inmate, then brought marijuana to the prison Jan. 16 on the promise of $1,000. He'd allegedly hidden it inside the cardboard portion of a roll of toilet paper.

Court records don't say how much marijuana it was.

Palomares was set to go to court Monday afternoon.

