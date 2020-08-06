You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police's SWAT team arrests man at home near 56th and Pine Lake Road
Lincoln police say they took a man into custody and there is no ongoing threat in a neighborhood southeast of 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

In a social media post shortly before 10 a.m., police asked people to avoid the area of Thompson Creek Boulevard and South 56th Street to Upton Grey Lane.

Officer Erin Spilker said they had an arrest warrant for a man wanted on a domestic assault charge who was known to be in a home in the area, and they had viable information he was armed so the SWAT team was used.

She said the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident at 10:41 am. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

