Lincoln police's SWAT team arrests man at home near 56th and Pine Lake Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they took a man into custody and there is no ongoing threat in a neighborhood southeast of 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

In a social media post shortly before 10 a.m., police asked people to avoid the area of Thompson Creek Boulevard and South 56th Street to Upton Grey Lane.

Officer Erin Spilker said they had an arrest warrant for a man wanted on a domestic assault charge who was known to be in a home in the area, and they had viable information he was armed so the SWAT team was used.

She said the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident at 10:41 am. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.