Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police say they are working to identify the woman whose body was found in a wooded area of Wilderness Park by a couple walking their dog late Sunday morning.
Officer Erin Spilker said since the woman was found deceased under those conditions, crime scene investigators processed the scene. She said the cause of death remained unknown as of Monday morning.
Spilker said there were no obvious signs of foul play and that investigators hoped to get more information from an autopsy Monday.
She said police were called to the area near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, after a couple came upon the body and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The body was believed to have been in the woods for a couple of days.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: LINGERFELT, CAMERON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/21/1999 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 16:26:15 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: MAXSON, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1980 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 15:53:40
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: CUNNINGHAM, TAYLOR Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/06/1997 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 14:22:24 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: EWINGS, JERRIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/23/1996 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 05:33:57 Charges:
CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) CARELESS DRIVING (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: DOUTH, HAK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/10/1999 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 04:51:57 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: ROSS, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1982 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 02:28:01 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: BALL, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/18/1998 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 01:41:43 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: WOUNDEDARROW, DEARLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1966 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 01:27:11 Charges:
ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: CEBUHAR, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/10/1975 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 00:32:17
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: GARCIA, ESVIN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/30/1988 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 00:09:00 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 23:38:26 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: WALLER, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1966 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 21:45:21 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: LARSON, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/22/1982 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 21:03:39 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: KOUMA, BRITNEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/29/1990 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 20:20:02 Charges:
REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 3RD OFF (F3A) 24/7 REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: WOLFORD, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1978 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 19:44:36 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: MACK, TORRANCE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1969 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 16:59:42 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: NORWOOD, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1964 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 16:07:07 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: LEBSOCK, CRAIG Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/18/1955 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 15:20:03 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, LOGAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/24/1966 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 14:54:51 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: PHIMVONGSA, KHAOPHONE Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1979 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 10:59:41
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: ZHILIN, ARTEM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1996 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 04:45:23 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: GALLAGHER, MEGHAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/02/1982 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 01:59:11 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: BAUTISTA, MARLON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/14/1983 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 23:53:26 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: BOTTS, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1962 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 19:35:56 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: SMITH, JASON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/23/1987 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 17:39:51 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: BANZI, ANGELLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/14/2001 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 16:01:37 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: HAMILTON, TIANNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/03/1993 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 13:25:38 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-23-2020
Last, First Name: AVELAR, JONATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1993 Booking Time: 03/20/2020 / 11:33:13 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 11 - 15 OVER (I) AFTER REVOCATION BUT BEFORE NEW LICENSE (M)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email