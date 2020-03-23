You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park
Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police say they are working to identify the woman whose body was found in a wooded area of Wilderness Park by a couple walking their dog late Sunday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said since the woman was found deceased under those conditions, crime scene investigators processed the scene. She said the cause of death remained unknown as of Monday morning.

Spilker said there were no obvious signs of foul play and that investigators hoped to get more information from an autopsy Monday.

She said police were called to the area near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, after a couple came upon the body and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m.

The body was believed to have been in the woods for a couple of days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

