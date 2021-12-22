Lincoln police won't hand out cash this year with Malone Center program on hold

Goodwin, who said the decision to cancel the cash-distribution effort this year wasn't one his organization wanted to make, declined to describe specifically why the choice was made.

He said without all parties on the same page, "it was just best to not do it." But he did not blame LPD.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins, first asked about the program in an interview with the Journal Star last week, on Tuesday deferred questions about the department's holiday programming to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson.

On Wednesday, the chief and Goodwin issued a joint statement noting the program's pause was the result of "various reasons including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We were unable to dedicate sufficient resources to make the 'Random Acts of Kindness' collaboration happen this year," the statement reads in part. "We are saddened because this is one of our favorite partnerships between LPD and Malone, but we have already begun discussions about how to make 2022’s 'Random Acts of Kindness' our most impactful yet.”