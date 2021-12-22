Lincoln police won't hand out cash this year with Malone Center program on hold

A year ago, uniformed officers with the Lincoln Police Department handed out more than $50,000 to unsuspecting residents in December as a part of a Random Acts of Kindness initiative geared toward improving police-community relations.
The effort was the result of a partnership with the Malone Center, a local nonprofit that worked to strengthen relations between LPD and the community in the wake of racial justice protests in 2020.
In all, uniformed officers gave away $53,780 — mostly in the form of $300 envelopes of cash — to residents across the city in a program that the Malone Center hoped and planned to turn into an annual holiday tradition, Executive Director John Goodwin said.
But this year, officers won't hand out any cash to Lincoln residents, Goodwin said, after the effort was canceled due to "a combination of everything," including the continuing pandemic, unforeseen events in the lives of donors and communication breakdowns between the nonprofit and police.
Goodwin, who said the decision to cancel the cash-distribution effort this year wasn't one his organization wanted to make, declined to describe specifically why the choice was made.
He said without all parties on the same page, "it was just best to not do it." But he did not blame LPD.
Police Chief Teresa Ewins, first asked about the program in an interview with the Journal Star last week, on Tuesday deferred questions about the department's holiday programming to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson.
On Wednesday, the chief and Goodwin issued a joint statement noting the program's pause was the result of "various reasons including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We were unable to dedicate sufficient resources to make the 'Random Acts of Kindness' collaboration happen this year," the statement reads in part. "We are saddened because this is one of our favorite partnerships between LPD and Malone, but we have already begun discussions about how to make 2022’s 'Random Acts of Kindness' our most impactful yet.”
It's unclear exactly how much money the nonprofit had secured for distribution this year. Goodwin said the Malone Center's goal was to outperform last year's Random Acts of Kindness effort, but the organization didn't have a specific figure in mind.
In lieu of the cash distribution, Goodwin said the Malone Center instead used donated funds to expand toy-buying efforts for children in the community. Separately, LPD carried on with its Shop with a Cop program on Saturday in which 30 elementary-aged kids picked out gifts at a Lincoln Target.
Jackson cited other community-involvement programs Lincoln police are involved in, including the Santa Cop program, movie nights, dodgeball and bowling, as well as food drives.
City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021
These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice.
This story is important because it highlights intense racial disparities that seem stark even against the backdrop of Nebraska's prison system…
This story was unique because it traffics in the gray area between what we say and what we mean — two increasingly different realities in the …
This story was important because it kept top-of-mind a local tragedy that had long fallen out of the news cycle. Local authorities had for mon…
This story was the first of several Journal Star articles that aimed to hold the Nebraska State Patrol accountable in the wake of an evidence …
This story, published in the aftermath of a week of protests at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, examines the campus police department's sp…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley