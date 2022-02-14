 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police without suspects, victims after reported weekend shooting

Lincoln police are searching for at least two alleged shooters and any potential victims after a fight near 27th and Holdrege streets devolved into a reported shootout Friday morning.

Capt. Todd Kocian said neither party reported to be involved in the incident were on scene when officers arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday. 

Witnesses told investigators that a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy had agreed to fight in an alley near the intersection amid an ongoing dispute, Kocian said.

At some point during the conflict, several shots were reported to have been fired between the two, according to police.

Investigators later found shell casings from two firearms in the alley, Kocian said. But they haven't found either suspected shooter nor any gunshot victims, he said. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

