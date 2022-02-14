Lincoln police without suspects, victims after reported weekend shooting

Lincoln police are searching for at least two alleged shooters and any potential victims after a fight near 27th and Holdrege streets devolved into a reported shootout Friday morning.
Capt. Todd Kocian said neither party reported to be involved in the incident were on scene when officers arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Witnesses told investigators that a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy had agreed to fight in an alley near the intersection amid an ongoing dispute, Kocian said.
At some point during the conflict, several shots were reported to have been fired between the two, according to police.
Investigators later found shell casings from two firearms in the alley, Kocian said. But they haven't found either suspected shooter nor any gunshot victims, he said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
'What's an officer supposed to do?' — Sheriff laments deaths, defends officers' actions leading up to York crash
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
