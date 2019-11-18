{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department will join a nationwide "Click It or Ticket" enforcement effort  Nov. 27 through Dec. 1. 

Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. Special emphasis will be on drivers who are not wearing a seat belt and on child-restraint violations. 

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during the campaign.

In 2018, Lincoln Police issued 1,883 seat belt and child-restraint violation citations, a decrease of 30% from the total of 2,708 in 2017.

