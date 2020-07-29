Lincoln police will be allowed to show their tats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department has decided to change its policy and allow on-duty officers to show their tattoos, following a trial period this summer to gather public input.

Officer Erin Spilker said the project, which kicked off in May, was geared at getting input from the public and responding to what it wanted, given that law enforcement agencies don't all have the same policies when it comes to visible tattoos.

Previously, Lincoln officers who had tattoos had to cover them up at work.

When Spilker started the project, she said, she didn't know what to expect, but saw it as a way to introduce and humanize Lincoln officers and posted videos about individual officers' tattoos and the meaning behind them.

"We wanted to use the idea of showing the human side, our stories, as a way of recruiting others who may share similar interests into the law enforcement career. Tattoos are such a beautiful way to tell your story," she said.

Spilker said they received an overwhelmingly positive response in phone calls, emails, social media messages and comments on online posts and also checked public comments posted to other media sites after stories about the project were published.

"Again, the results were overwhelmingly positive," she said.