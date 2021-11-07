 Skip to main content
Lincoln police were at apartment minutes before Tuesday shooting, court records show
Lincoln police were at apartment minutes before Tuesday shooting, court records show

Shooting on N. 27th St., 11.2

The Lincoln Police Department investigates at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of North 27th Street on Tuesday. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Lincoln Police Department was called to the apartment building near 27th and O streets Tuesday night minutes before James Plagman, 45, is alleged to have shot a 54-year-old man, according to new court filings.

In the affidavit for Plagman's arrest filed Thursday, LPD Investigator Benjamin Pflanz wrote that there were two calls for service at 130 N. 27th St. on that night. 

James Plagman

Plagman

The first was a report of an underage girl visiting the resident of apartment No. 4, identified as the shooting victim, Myron Partee. 

Pflanz wrote that police cruiser dashcam footage showed Partee reenter the apartment building at 8:51 p.m., though it's not clear why he had been outside or if officers had contacted him.

Five minutes later, after officers had left the area, dispatchers fielded a report of gunshots and screaming coming from inside the apartment building, according to the affidavit. 

Upon arrival, officers found Partee on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, according to police. He told police Plagman was the one who shot him. 

Partee is a registered sex offender, three times convicted of sex crimes in Nebraska, including two instances of first-degree sexual assault and one of first-degree false imprisonment of a minor. All three offenses took place in Douglas County, the latest coming in 2007. 

Partee, a neighbor and acquaintance of Plagman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot, Officer Erin Spilker said. His condition had stabilized by Thursday morning.

Plagman, who was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, gave varying accounts of what led up to the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The alleged shooter told investigators that after police left the apartment building the first time, Partee told Plagman to take a ride with him, Pflanz wrote in the affidavit. Plagman said Partee drove him around the city for more than 30 minutes, making veiled threats toward him and causing him to fear for his life, according to the affidavit. 

Plagman told police that by the time the two arrived back at their apartment building, he felt so threatened that he armed himself with a handgun, Pflanz wrote.

After 10 minutes, Plagman said Partee opened his apartment door and refused to leave, according to the affidavit. 

But none of Plagman's statement aligns with the timetable outlined by LPD. 

While Plagman's timetable would have required 40 to 55 minutes between the first call for service and the shooting, Pflanz wrote that police had only left the apartment five minutes before shots were fired. 

Plagman, who was charged Thursday, is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $250,000 percentage bond. He would have to pay $25,000 to be released. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

