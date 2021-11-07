Lincoln police were at apartment minutes before Tuesday shooting, court records show

Partee, a neighbor and acquaintance of Plagman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot, Officer Erin Spilker said. His condition had stabilized by Thursday morning.

Plagman, who was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, gave varying accounts of what led up to the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The alleged shooter told investigators that after police left the apartment building the first time, Partee told Plagman to take a ride with him, Pflanz wrote in the affidavit. Plagman said Partee drove him around the city for more than 30 minutes, making veiled threats toward him and causing him to fear for his life, according to the affidavit.

Plagman told police that by the time the two arrived back at their apartment building, he felt so threatened that he armed himself with a handgun, Pflanz wrote.

After 10 minutes, Plagman said Partee opened his apartment door and refused to leave, according to the affidavit.

But none of Plagman's statement aligns with the timetable outlined by LPD.