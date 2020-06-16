Lincoln police warn residents of scammer claiming to be with city department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say someone has been calling up area residents claiming to be with the Transportation and Utilities department and asking people to move their cars to the street so they can redo their driveways.

Officer Erin Spilker said a Transportation and Utilities employee reported it to police Monday.

She said the scammer says the department and the city would pay for the driveway repairs; however, it appears to be a scam.

They aren't aware of anyone suffering a loss at this point and are unclear how the scammer will attempt to get money, whether from charging for driveway work after it's done or something else.

Spilker reminded people to be on the alert for this type of scam, even if the phone number shows up and appears to be coming from a city department. Scammers can disguise their numbers and impersonate city workers.

Lincoln residents can contact Transportation and Utilities at 402-441-7711 to verify projects in their area, and residents may also contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 to report any scams or frauds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.