Lincoln police warn residents of scammer claiming to be with city department
Lincoln police warn residents of scammer claiming to be with city department

Lincoln police say someone has been calling up area residents claiming to be with the Transportation and Utilities department and asking people to move their cars to the street so they can redo their driveways.

Officer Erin Spilker said a Transportation and Utilities employee reported it to police Monday. 

She said the scammer says the department and the city would pay for the driveway repairs; however, it appears to be a scam.

They aren't aware of anyone suffering a loss at this point and are unclear how the scammer will attempt to get money, whether from charging for driveway work after it's done or something else.

Spilker reminded people to be on the alert for this type of scam, even if the phone number shows up and appears to be coming from a city department. Scammers can disguise their numbers and impersonate city workers.

Lincoln residents can contact Transportation and Utilities at 402-441-7711 to verify projects in their area, and residents may also contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 to report any scams or frauds.

