Lincoln police warn of phone scam that impersonates officers

A phone scam from individuals falsely identifying themselves as Lincoln Police Department officers is targeting Lincolnites.
Residents have reported to LPD that they've received phone calls from individuals claiming to be police and saying they have a warrant out for their arrest. To clear the warrant, the callers are demanding a money order or green dot cards.
Police reminded Lincolnites that the department doesn't solicit money from people in this manner or to clear warrants. Those who have received such a call are encouraged to call 402-441-6000 to make a report with LPD.