Lincoln police warn of phone scam that impersonates officers
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police warn of phone scam that impersonates officers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A phone scam from individuals falsely identifying themselves as Lincoln Police Department officers is targeting Lincolnites.

Residents have reported to LPD that they've received phone calls from individuals claiming to be police and saying they have a warrant out for their arrest. To clear the warrant, the callers are demanding a money order or green dot cards.

Police reminded Lincolnites that the department doesn't solicit money from people in this manner or to clear warrants. Those who have received such a call are encouraged to call 402-441-6000 to make a report with LPD.

Police say transient drove away with $100K LES truck left running with the keys inside
Lincoln driver identified as person who died in I-80 collision near Gretna
Woman was dragged by thieves’ car as they took off with her iPhone, Lincoln police say

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News