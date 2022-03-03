 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police warn of increase in mail thefts

Lincoln police analysts have tracked a notable increase in thefts from mailboxes so far this year. There were 32 instances of the crime from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 — a 300% increase over the five-year average for the first two months of the year.

Capt. Todd Kocian said thieves have most often targeted mailboxes with flags up, indicating outgoing mail. He said the 32 thefts this year — often of outgoing checks for bill payments — have totaled $6,000 in losses for Lincoln residents.

"It's tax season time, too," he said. "So you're gonna be getting tax documents, you're gonna be sending stuff. So, it's just that time of year where there's gonna be a lot of personal information going back and forth in the mail box."

Kocian said he would err on the side of caution when sending mail, opting to drop the mail in a secure US Postal Service drop box rather than using the outgoing mail flag. But he said he understands that isn't possible for every resident.

"Sometimes, people just don't have that option," he said. "If you have elderly or the disabled — that option just isn't there."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

