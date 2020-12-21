 Skip to main content
Lincoln police use Taser to get 36-year-old man into custody for incident at 19th and J
A disturbance Friday night near 19th and J streets led to a 36-year-old Lincoln man's arrest, police say.

After neighbors called around 6 p.m. about yelling and what sounded like furniture being thrown in an apartment, officers arrived to find Damien Brown following a woman and yelling at her, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said Brown threatened officers, called people to come help him assault them and, at one point, took off his jacket and allegedly said it was time to fight.

Damien Brown

Spilker said Brown was told several times that he was not free to leave but kept trying to walk away. When officers tried to arrest him, Brown pulled away, causing officers to fall to the ground, then continued to threaten them, she said.

One of the officers sustained cuts and abrasions to both hands that were bleeding.

After a 15-minute struggle, officers used a Taser on him to take him into custody, Spilker said. She said when police took him to the hospital to be checked out, he continued to fight with officers and paramedics and tried to bite them, then fought with corrections staff after he was taken to jail.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Spilker said a 38-year-old woman also was arrested for allegedly interfering with his arrest, a misdemeanor.

