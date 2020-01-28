You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police use Taser to arrest man following encounter during unrelated traffic stop
A bloodied woman screaming for help got into a parked Lincoln police cruiser on an unrelated traffic stop and reported a domestic assault early Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said. 

The officer had stopped a vehicle near 84th Street and Hazelwood Drive at about 1 a.m. when the woman drove up behind the cruiser, parked and got into the passenger's seat of the cruiser, saying her boyfriend was assaulting her, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Sokito Taylor

Sokito D. Taylor

The boyfriend drove off, then drove back to the area as the officer was interviewing the woman, Spilker said. 

That man, identified by police as Sokito Taylor, then got out, approached the officer and wouldn't comply with the officer's commands, she said. 

He threw a glass bottle at the officer and missed the officer but hit the vehicle that had been pulled over, Spilker said. 

Taylor was aggressive and yelling, the officer said, and he began walking with closed fists toward police as other officers arrived, she said. 

The officers stunned Taylor with their Tasers and took him into custody.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and Taylor was also checked out at a local hospital as is protocol when police use a Taser on someone, Spilker said. 

He was then taken to jail on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, failure to comply, vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

