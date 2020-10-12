Lincoln police use Taser on man wanted on kidnapping, sexual assault charges

A 29-year-old man whom police arrested Saturday night threatened officers with a knife was involved in a kidnapping and sexual assault a day earlier, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Ofc. Erin Spilker said a 32-year-old woman told police that Joshua Salazar held her and her child hostage for several hours Friday.

The woman said that beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Salazar held her against her will at her apartment. During that time, she said he sexually assaulted her, threatened to kill her and her child and punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

At some point that evening, she said Salazar forced her and her 2-year-old child into a car and drove them around, eventually letting them go.

The woman went to a hospital, where police spoke with her. Her injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

Spilker said the woman's injuries and evidence found in her home were consistent with the story she told police.

On Saturday, officers located Salazar, who had several outstanding warrants, just before 7 p.m. in the area of 53rd and Knox streets.