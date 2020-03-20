Lincoln police use stun gun Thursday on man threatening suicide

Police used a Taser on a 22-year-old man who was threatening suicide Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, police received a call the man had barricaded himself in a bedroom in a residence in the 1300 block of F Street after telling people he was going to kill himself.

The man was armed with a hammer and a knife. Emerging from the room, he started to walk toward the responding officers, who told him to drop the hammer and knife. He did not do so, and a Taser was deployed, according to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a mental health facility.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

