Lincoln police use stun gun Thursday on man threatening suicide
Lincoln police use stun gun Thursday on man threatening suicide

Police used a Taser on a 22-year-old man who was threatening suicide Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, police received a call the man had barricaded himself in a bedroom in a residence in the 1300 block of F Street after telling people he was going to kill himself.

The man was armed with a hammer and a knife. Emerging from the room, he started to walk toward the responding officers, who told him to drop the hammer and knife. He did not do so, and a Taser was deployed, according to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a mental health facility.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

