Lincoln police use stun gun Thursday on man threatening suicide

Police used a Taser on a 22-year-old man who was threatening suicide Thursday morning.
Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, police received a call the man had barricaded himself in a bedroom in a residence in the 1300 block of F Street after telling people he was going to kill himself.
The man was armed with a hammer and a knife. Emerging from the room, he started to walk toward the responding officers, who told him to drop the hammer and knife. He did not do so, and a Taser was deployed, according to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.
He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a mental health facility.
