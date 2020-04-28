Lincoln police use Narcan to save 2 who overdosed in separate incidents Monday

Lincoln police say officers gave doses of Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, in two separate incidents Monday.
The first happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Oak Lake Park.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said someone at the park called police to check on a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a parked car.
Police got there to find a 47-year-old man unresponsive. They were able to wake him up, but he appeared to be under the influence, and there was drug paraphernalia in the car, Bonkiewicz said.
He said after officers put the man in the back of a cruiser to further investigate, the man lost consciousness. So they administered a dose of Narcan and he came to before Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and took him to a hospital.
In an unrelated incident shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, a call went out about a 31-year-old woman in the 1600 block of E Street found unconscious and with no pulse.
Officers started performing CPR and gave her a dose of Narcan.
"It's really excellent work by our officers using the tools available to them to save a couple of people's lives," Bonkiewicz said.
Police said it was the third such incident in a week. Last week, a school resource officer on street patrol administered Narcan to save someone who was overdosing.
School resource officers, narcotics officers and K9 handlers at LPD all started carrying Narcan last July.
