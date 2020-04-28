You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police use Narcan to save 2 who overdosed in separate incidents Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police use Narcan to save 2 who overdosed in separate incidents Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lincoln police say officers gave doses of Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, in two separate incidents Monday.

The first happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Oak Lake Park.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said someone at the park called police to check on a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a parked car. 

Police got there to find a 47-year-old man unresponsive. They were able to wake him up, but he appeared to be under the influence, and there was drug paraphernalia in the car, Bonkiewicz said.

He said after officers put the man in the back of a cruiser to further investigate, the man lost consciousness. So they administered a dose of Narcan and he came to before Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and took him to a hospital. 

Republican state headquarters in Lincoln hit by vandals again, police say

In an unrelated incident shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, a call went out about a 31-year-old woman in the 1600 block of E Street found unconscious and with no pulse.

Officers started performing CPR and gave her a dose of Narcan.

"It's really excellent work by our officers using the tools available to them to save a couple of people's lives," Bonkiewicz said.

Police said it was the third such incident in a week. Last week, a school resource officer on street patrol administered Narcan to save someone who was overdosing.

School resource officers, narcotics officers and K9 handlers at LPD all started carrying Narcan last July. 

Lincoln man accused of smashing out windows with his hands, assaulting officer

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News