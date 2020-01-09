Lincoln police use bean-bag rounds, Taser to capture suicidal man with knife

Lincoln police tried bean-bag rounds before ultimately taking a suicidal man with a knife to the ground with a Taser Wednesday night.
It happened near 61st and South streets just before 10 p.m.
Officer Erin Spilker said a man threatening suicide came out of a home there wearing goggles, a mask and holding a machete. When he kept walking toward police, refusing to drop the knife, they first tried firing bean-bag rounds at the lower half of his body.
When that didn’t have any effect, he was Tasered. He fell to his knees, and police were able to capture him. Spilker said they found the machete had been taped to his hand.
They took him to a local hospital for treatment.
