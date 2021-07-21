Lincoln police urge safety after pedestrian, two bicyclists struck by vehicles

Things got personal at the Lincoln police headquarters Wednesday morning, as Officer Luke Bonkiewicz briefed the media on three car crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists on Tuesday.

No one died in the crashes, but a 43-year-old woman was hospitalized with a skull fracture, among other serious injuries, a 12-year-old bicyclist was struck in a crosswalk and a 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was taken to the hospital after riding into traffic, Bonkiewicz said.

All three incidents happened within two hours Tuesday evening, jogging the memory of Bonkiewicz, who grew up in Lincoln and nearly died after a similar incident in 2003.

“Please wear a helmet," he said. "It saved my life, and it might save yours.”

He was biking on the Rock Island Trail near the Lincoln's zoo, Bonkiewicz recalled. He was wearing a helmet. A truck pulled out onto the bike trail, colliding with his bike.

"I had a torn shoulder, broken foot, and I died in the emergency room," he said. "And they had to zap me back to life."

Bonkiewicz's impassioned retelling came a day after the crashes, the first of which happened near 12th and C streets at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.