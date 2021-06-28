Lincoln Police Union recommends West Coast native Teresa Ewins as next chief

As Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gets set to choose the city's next police chief from a field of four finalists, the Lincoln Police Union has weighed in with an endorsement.

The union recommended that Teresa Ewins, a 55-year-old commander with the San Francisco Police Department, become the department's next chief, replacing Jeff Bliemeister, who resigned in January.

The recommendation comes after a week of visits from the finalists — Ewins, Genelle Moore, Darryl McSwain and Ramon Batista — during which each candidate toured the city, met with the union and mingled with community members at public forums.

"After listening to each of the candidates during our sessions, the public sessions, and after conducting our own background research, it was clear to us that one candidate stood out above the rest," Union President Brad Hulse said in an emailed statement, naming Ewins as the union's preferred candidate.

"We hope the Lincoln City Council takes our recommendation into consideration during their conversation, and ultimate vote, with Mayor Baird."