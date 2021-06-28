 Skip to main content
Lincoln Police Union recommends West Coast native Teresa Ewins as next chief
As Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gets set to choose the city's next police chief from a field of four finalists, the Lincoln Police Union has weighed in with an endorsement. 

The union recommended that Teresa Ewins, a 55-year-old commander with the San Francisco Police Department, become the department's next chief, replacing Jeff Bliemeister, who resigned in January

Teresa Ewins

Ewins 

The recommendation comes after a week of visits from the finalists — Ewins, Genelle Moore, Darryl McSwain and Ramon Batista — during which each candidate toured the city, met with the union and mingled with community members at public forums. 

"After listening to each of the candidates during our sessions, the public sessions, and after conducting our own background research, it was clear to us that one candidate stood out above the rest," Union President Brad Hulse said in an emailed statement, naming Ewins as the union's preferred candidate. 

"We hope the Lincoln City Council takes our recommendation into consideration during their conversation, and ultimate vote, with Mayor Baird." 

In her appearance at a public forum on Tuesday, Ewins, who has spent her entire policing career in California, portrayed herself as LPD's next communicator-in-chief, promising regular town hall-style meetings with the public. 

"I'm gonna come here, and I'm gonna listen to you," Ewins told a crowd of about 40 people at the Auld Recreation Center. "This is gonna be very normal if I'm here."

Gaylor Baird is expected to announce the department's next chief this week. Her choice is subject to City Council approval. 

Police chief forum: Teresa Ewins bills herself as communicator-in-chief
Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city

