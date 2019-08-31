Lincoln police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Royal Grove that left two people with minor injuries, according to a Lincoln Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the north Lincoln music venue just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they were unable to find any victims but spoke with witnesses who confirmed that shots had been fired in the parking lot.
A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and said she had been shot at the Royal Grove. She was treated for a minor injury.
A man also later arrived at a hospital in Omaha with a gunshot wound and said he had been shot at the Royal Grove. He was also treated for a minor injury.
No arrests have been made, and the Omaha Police Department is assisting LPD in the investigation. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Anybody with information is urged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.