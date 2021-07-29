 Skip to main content
Lincoln police try to identify man who they say cut, injured 37-year-old after argument
Lincoln police try to identify man who they say cut, injured 37-year-old after argument

Lincoln police are working to identify the person who they say cut a 37-year-old man multiple times on Wednesday after the two were in an argument. 

Officer Erin Spilker said officers arrived near 26th and Vine streets at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a witness reported that someone had been cut. By the time officers arrived, Spilker said, both the suspected slasher and the 37-year-old were gone. 

Witnesses told police that the man and his attacker had been arguing -- one armed with a BB gun, the other with a knife. Spilker said the altercation turned physical, and the unidentified man slashed the knife toward the 37-year-old, causing lacerations on his arm, back and face. 

The victim later arrived at an area hospital, where he was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries, Spilker said. No arrests have been made in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

