Lincoln police try to identify man who they say cut, injured 37-year-old after argument

Lincoln police are working to identify the person who they say cut a 37-year-old man multiple times on Wednesday after the two were in an argument.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers arrived near 26th and Vine streets at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a witness reported that someone had been cut. By the time officers arrived, Spilker said, both the suspected slasher and the 37-year-old were gone.

Witnesses told police that the man and his attacker had been arguing -- one armed with a BB gun, the other with a knife. Spilker said the altercation turned physical, and the unidentified man slashed the knife toward the 37-year-old, causing lacerations on his arm, back and face.

The victim later arrived at an area hospital, where he was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries, Spilker said. No arrests have been made in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

