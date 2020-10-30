 Skip to main content
Lincoln police track down 2 teen boys responsible for tire slashings
Two teenage boys were caught after slashing tires Thursday night in the area of 19th Street and Euclid Avenue, police said.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 55-year-old man noticed three juveniles hunched down by his pickup. When he came outside they ran, and he found two of his tires slashed.

She said police either were dispatched or located nine additional incidents of tires slashed in the area that night.

Spilker said witnesses recognized the kids involved and pointed out where they lived. Police went there and spoke with 15- and 17-year-old boys and their parents. They believe the boys walked the area of 17th and South streets and 17th to C streets slashing car tires on Thursday.

The damage was estimated at $1,850.

Police referred them to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of criminal mischief.

Spilker said they're still working to determine if the same boys were involved in tire slashings earlier in the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

