Lincoln Police to undergo independent evaluation amid claims of harassment, retaliation

Lincoln police officers will be anonymously surveyed by an independent agency this month as a part of an assessment of the department's policies and workplace culture, according to a city news release.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird first ordered the assessment of LPD in February 2021, as the department was searching for its next police chief in the wake of Jeff Bliemeister's resignation and as the city faced a civil lawsuit from former Officer Sarah Williams, who alleged a toxic culture toward women within the department.

Now — after two additional lawsuits have been filed alleging discriminatory practices within the department, with at least one more lawsuit pending — LPD employees will have the opportunity to complete an anonymous survey about their experiences within the department.

The city tabbed 21st Century Policing Solutions, a national firm made up of a collective of veteran police chiefs, justice scholars and civil rights lawyers, to administer the survey as a part of the firm's broader assessment of the department, which is already underway.

The firm's assessment of LPD wasn't made public until Wednesday's announcement of the survey.

City officials were asked how much Lincoln is paying the firm — and if the survey results will be made public. Responses were not immediately available.

“As an organization, we should never shy away from ongoing evaluation and criticism, as well as praise for who we are,” Police Chief Teresa Ewins wrote in a message to LPD employees, according to the news release.

In the message, Ewins said she fully supports the firm's survey and encouraged department employees to participate in the process, which will not collect identifying information from participants.

The survey comes after Williams, who was paid $65,000 in a settlement with the city, implored Lincoln's City Council to intervene in what her suit described as "pervasive discrimination of female officers" at LPD.

At a City Council meeting in December, Williams, who now works for the Omaha Police Department, she said she felt like her lawsuit didn't accomplish anything because nothing changed within the department.

The survey and assessment are the first public acknowledgement of a city response. The department has increasingly been embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation since Ewins was sworn in as chief Aug. 30 — though most allegations predate her arrival in Lincoln.

