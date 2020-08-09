You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police to ramp up back-to-school traffic enforcement
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police to ramp up back-to-school traffic enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to normal school zone enforcement, the Lincoln Police Department will have additional officers each day at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for traffic and pedestrian safety, LPD said in a news release.

The Back to School Traffic Enforcement Project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will be in place from Aug. 12 to Sept. 2.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices and noncompliance with seat belt laws.

There will be strict enforcement of the 25 mph flashing yellow school zones, with possible fines of $600 for speeding violations through a school zone during school hours.

Lincoln Rotary donates $200,000 to refurbish Cascade Fountain
OPS delays start of school year until Aug. 18 to go fully remote
Meet the student behind PromLNK: a prom with a purpose
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News