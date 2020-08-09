Lincoln police to ramp up back-to-school traffic enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to normal school zone enforcement, the Lincoln Police Department will have additional officers each day at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for traffic and pedestrian safety, LPD said in a news release.

The Back to School Traffic Enforcement Project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will be in place from Aug. 12 to Sept. 2.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices and noncompliance with seat belt laws.

There will be strict enforcement of the 25 mph flashing yellow school zones, with possible fines of $600 for speeding violations through a school zone during school hours.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

