Lincoln Police to hold gun amnesty drive-thru event Saturday

Lincoln residents looking to get rid of unwanted firearms will have the opportunity to do so safely on Saturday as the city's police department holds its annual gun amnesty event, collecting unwanted guns with no questions asked.

Police will collect guns and ammunition in drive-thru fashion in a parking lot at 5201 R St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Officer Melissa Ripley said.

The police department will also partner with HopeLNK, a local nonprofit, to hand out free trigger locks and handgun lock boxes at the event for residents who don't want to part ways with their weapons but are seeking a safer way to store their firearms.

Ripley asked that residents who do intend to turn in guns or ammo keep the items in their backseat or trunk as they approach the drive-thru event, allowing officers to retrieve the weapons themselves to ensure safe handling.

Police annually collect 60 guns through the amnesty event, which is entering its eighth year. She said the department will also take plastic guns and has even accepted a hand grenade in recent years.

"There's a lot of people that just want to get rid of guns and don't know how to do that," Ripley said. "They don't necessarily want to sell them, and so this is a way for them to get rid of them, get them out of their house."

After collecting the weapons, Ripley said the department returns any stolen guns recovered to their original owners and destroys the rest. She said the department has fielded three stolen guns in seven previous amnesty events.

The event comes as shootings in Lincoln have risen in recent years. Local police corroborated reports of 93 shootings in 2021, a figure that included 16 non-fatal assaults and seven homicides, according to department data. The other 70 incidents did not yield gunshot victims.

Last year's total represented a slight downtick from 2020, when Lincoln Police responded to 100 shootings, including 20 non-fatal assaults and seven fatal shootings.

From 2017 to 2019, the city averaged 78 total shootings per year, and police investigated only nine fatal shootings in the three years preceding 2020.

Reports of stolen firearms also increased last year, when Lincoln Police investigated reported thefts of 135 guns, an increase of 23 over 2020, according to department data. Police have recovered about 21% of the firearms reported stolen last year.

The rise in both shootings and stolen guns has come as the number of guns in Lincoln altogether has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest of 2020. After city residents registered 4,304 guns in 2019, residents registered more than 8,000 guns in both 2020 and 2021.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.