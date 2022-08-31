Lincoln Police to brief media on early morning homicide near People's City Mission

This live video will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, when Lincoln Police officials will brief the media on a homicide that occurred in the city overnight.

The announced news conference follows overnight media reports of a man's body found in a field near Third and P streets, near the People's City Mission shelter and the nonprofit Community Action.

In an email announcing the news conference, Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow did not provide any details on the reported killing.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.