Lincoln police ticket teen after report of gunshots near 56th and O
Lincoln police ticket teen after report of gunshots near 56th and O

Police cited an 18-year-old man Sunday night in an investigation that started with reports of gunshots in the area of 56th and O streets.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Sgt. Angela Sands said witnesses told Lincoln police that a gray pickup was one of two vehicles that appeared to be involved. Police stopped the gray pickup and contacted the driver, 18-year-old Noah Knox.

She said police found a shotgun and a concealed .22 handgun under the driver’s seat, but Knox denied firing either.

Police cited him on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

