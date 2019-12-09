Lincoln police ticket teen after report of gunshots near 56th and O

Police cited an 18-year-old man Sunday night in an investigation that started with reports of gunshots in the area of 56th and O streets.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m.
Sgt. Angela Sands said witnesses told Lincoln police that a gray pickup was one of two vehicles that appeared to be involved. Police stopped the gray pickup and contacted the driver, 18-year-old Noah Knox.
She said police found a shotgun and a concealed .22 handgun under the driver’s seat, but Knox denied firing either.
Police cited him on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.