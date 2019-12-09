Lincoln police ticket teen after report of gunshots near 56th and O

Police cited an 18-year-old man Sunday night in an investigation that started with reports of gunshots in the area of 56th and O streets.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Sgt. Angela Sands said witnesses told Lincoln police that a gray pickup was one of two vehicles that appeared to be involved. Police stopped the gray pickup and contacted the driver, 18-year-old Noah Knox.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said police found a shotgun and a concealed .22 handgun under the driver’s seat, but Knox denied firing either.

Police cited him on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.