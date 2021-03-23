Lincoln police take visible and behind-the-scenes steps following mass shootings in Boulder, Atlanta

Following shootings over the past week in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Lincoln Police say they are taking visible and behind-the-scenes steps looking for any possible signs that an incident like that could happen here.

"When these incidents happen, we have a series of protocols that we implement," Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said, referring to a gunman killing 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder on Monday, and another killing eight people, including six Asian women, in spas in Atlanta on March 16.

Bonkiewicz said officers here will be doing more visible patrols around crowded places like malls, grocery stores and churches, schools and large workplaces.

He said they do it not only to reassure the public and let them know officers are there, but also to try to deter incidents from happening.

Bonkiewicz said they also more closely monitor criminal intelligence for local people who may be making threats online, including workplace threats, or who may be struggling with mental health conditions and have access to firearms.

"So it's not just one or two things that we're doing," he said. "What we try to do is enhance the safety and security on multiple fronts."