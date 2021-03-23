Lincoln police take visible and behind-the-scenes steps following mass shootings in Boulder, Atlanta

Following shootings over the past week in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Lincoln Police say they are taking visible and behind-the-scenes steps looking for any possible signs that an incident like that could happen here.
"When these incidents happen, we have a series of protocols that we implement," Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said, referring to a gunman killing 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder on Monday, and another killing eight people, including six Asian women, in spas in Atlanta on March 16.
Bonkiewicz said officers here will be doing more visible patrols around crowded places like malls, grocery stores and churches, schools and large workplaces.
He said they do it not only to reassure the public and let them know officers are there, but also to try to deter incidents from happening.
Bonkiewicz said they also more closely monitor criminal intelligence for local people who may be making threats online, including workplace threats, or who may be struggling with mental health conditions and have access to firearms.
"So it's not just one or two things that we're doing," he said. "What we try to do is enhance the safety and security on multiple fronts."
Bonkiewicz said that is in addition to annual training they do to prepare for a potential active shooter situation, in which Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the department also participates.
Voter's Guide: Lincoln City Council candidates
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary. Voters will narrow the field of 12 candidates for Lincoln City Council to six.
A wave of first-timers has built the largest field of Lincoln City Council candidates vying for citywide office in 16 years.
Why are you running for the City Council?
Lincoln has not been immune to the impacts of COVID-19. Some residents have lost their businesses, others lost jobs or child care, and sadly some have succumbed to the virus. Lincoln needs strong, experienced leadership so we can recover from the pandemic, continue moving the city forward and improve our quality of life. I am excited to work with our city’s diverse interests, using my experience on the council and as a small business owner to grow our amazing city.
Why are you running for the City Council?
To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for office because it is an exciting opportunity to restore accountability and the council’s task of oversight, to protect people’s First and Second Amendment rights, promote and aid small businesses, make health decisions based on multiple sources with open and transparent discussion, and support and hold police and citizens accountable. My ultimate goal is to ensure that people's rights are protected. I came to the U.S. 26 years ago from a Communist country where I had no rights.
Why are you running for the City Council?
To give working people a voice and an alternative to the policies of the Democrats and Republicans. Working people need their own party, independent of the capitalist parties. Working people are facing housing evictions, rising joblessness, assaults on wages and working conditions. Working people need to defend political rights so we can fight together for a public works program, to protect ourselves from the capitalist crisis, combat police brutality and attacks on women’s rights.
Why are you running for the City Council?
The founders of our country knew good government requires an effective system of checks and balances. Following the civil unrest in Lincoln last summer, the more I learned the more my eyes were opened: municipal leaders, unchecked, are taking our city in a dangerous direction and abusing powers. As your representative on the City Council, I will restore balance by spearheading good public policy that respects neighbors and makes Lincoln a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for City Council because I believe Lincoln has great unrealized potential. We are a diverse and unique city. I want to create positive change for Lincolnites by having difficult conversations about how we can grow our city.
Why are you running for the City Council?
We need someone with the curiosity to ask questions, the patience to hear all perspectives and the work ethic to do the homework necessary to make informed decisions. Local government has a large influence on our daily lives, so the people in leadership need to be accessible, compassionate and committed to making sure city programs and policies are distributed equitably and enacted fairly. We can build a community where everyone has a stake in the future prosperity of Lincoln.
Why are you running for the City Council?
As vice chairman of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, a small business owner and community advocate, I see opportunities every day to enhance our community. I am an experienced and dedicated leader who has the skill set to build consensus, engage with stakeholders and get valuable policy work done in the effort to improve the quality of life for us and our children.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I believe it's important to stand strong in support of American values and speak up to secure the future of our great nation. I will be an honest representative for Lincoln, for Nebraska, and for America. I will vote for Lincolnites on every issue. I'm running to keep Lincoln great, to keep us safe, to support local businesses first (new and existing), to strengthen our schools and the futures of our children, and to bring common sense to our government.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for re-election to continue to serve as a voice for working people in Lincoln. I want to model civility in government for our community. I want to serve as a bridge for members of our community who do not have experience working with city government to help them have their questions answered and concerns addressed.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running to provide a diverse voice to Lincoln's people and to ensure that our council correctly checks the balance of power within our strong-mayor form of government. As a city councilman, I will always be available to listen to the concerns of Lincolnites, and I will consistently represent my principles in considering the overall effects that city policy has on its residents and business owners.
