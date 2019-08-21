Police took a report of hundreds of dollars of military gear, including a tactical radio and ID badge, disappearing from a vehicle in Lincoln.
Brig. Gen. James "Bob" Stevenson Jr., a former assistant adjutant general for air of the Nebraska Air National Guard who currently serves in leadership roles at Offutt Air Force Base, reported the theft Monday.
Officer Angela Sands said a military flight helmet bag, flight jacket, military headset, tactical radio and ID badge had been taken from the vehicle overnight while the car was parked at an apartment complex in Fallbrook.
She said he thought he had locked his vehicle, but there were no signs of forced entry.
The loss was estimated at over $800.