Lincoln police tackle 29-year-old man in the street, bringing traffic to a halt

A police chase ended with officers tackling a 29-year-old Lincoln man on 10th Street, bringing traffic to a halt Tuesday night around 9.

Officer Erin Spilker said Brendan Frey ran after police walked up to him in a parked car near 10th and Washington streets and started talking to him. She said when they spotted what appeared to be concealed weapons in his car and began to search, he took off running.

Spilker said officers tackled him in the street on 10th but that he continued to struggle. She said the first attempt to use a Taser on him didn’t work, but a second did.

When police continued the search, they allegedly found four concealed knives, a bag with a small amount of meth, glass pipes, a scale and pills.

They arrested Frey on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carry a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

