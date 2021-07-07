 Skip to main content
Lincoln Police, State Patrol to continue O Street traffic enforcement efforts
After three months of conducting high visibility traffic enforcement on O Street, Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol will re-up the effort for another three months, operating the program through at least September. 

The enforcement detail — partially funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety — will continue to focus on the portion of O Street between 17th and 98th streets, where law enforcement issued 446 citations, warnings and arrests over the last three months, according to a news release. 

Increased enforcement efforts, according to the release, are meant to promote safe driving and help reduce the number of crashes along the city's primary east-west roadway. 

Over the first three months of the intensified enforcement efforts, officers and troopers made contact with 362 drivers, issuing 88 speeding tickets and tracking two total criminal violations. 

Police logo 2020
