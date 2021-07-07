Lincoln Police, State Patrol to continue O Street traffic enforcement efforts

After three months of conducting high visibility traffic enforcement on O Street, Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol will re-up the effort for another three months, operating the program through at least September.

The enforcement detail — partially funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety — will continue to focus on the portion of O Street between 17th and 98th streets, where law enforcement issued 446 citations, warnings and arrests over the last three months, according to a news release.

Increased enforcement efforts, according to the release, are meant to promote safe driving and help reduce the number of crashes along the city's primary east-west roadway.

Over the first three months of the intensified enforcement efforts, officers and troopers made contact with 362 drivers, issuing 88 speeding tickets and tracking two total criminal violations.

