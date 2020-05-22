Lincoln police, State Patrol partnering on weekend traffic enforcement focused on O Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Police Department says it is partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a weekend traffic enforcement detail focusing on O Street.

"The objective is to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement to impact illegal driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving," Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said the project, which will run between Friday and Sunday, will include a focus on trespassing and loitering on business parking lots along O Street, with an emphasis on a stretch between 17th and 84th Streets.

The Nebraska Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail.

"It is our hope that by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, we can help reduce the number of traffic accidents resulting in injury or death," Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

