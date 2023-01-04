Lincoln Police, State Patrol cracked down on impaired drivers over holidays

Impaired driving arrests during the Lincoln Police Department’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” December campaign increased by 6.5% compared to 2021, according to news release from the department.

Lincoln Police made 99 impaired driving arrests during the campaign from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. Lincoln Police made 93 arrests during the 2021 campaign, which was up from 56 arrests in 2020 — the lowest total in the past six years.

Police said 28 of the arrests were the result of a crash investigation, while 10 arrests were made for drug impairment offenses.

The Nebraska State Patrol also participated in a national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1. Troopers made 35 DUI arrests and assisted more than 1,300 motorists.

“This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state and our troopers kept busy helping motorists and working to keep the roadways safe,” Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said.

Efforts both in Lincoln and statewide were funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

