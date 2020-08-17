You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Lincoln man ended up going to jail early Sunday after officers on bike patrol saw him leaving the Railyard and drinking alcohol from a cup, then found cocaine and a loaded handgun on him, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said when officers began to approach the man near Seventh and Q streets, he poured out the cup and took off running but lost his footing and fell.

Ezell Rios

Ezell Rios

She said, after a struggle, officers arrested Ezell Rios Jr. after finding a loaded handgun, 23.2 grams of cocaine (worth an estimated $2,300) and $1,000 cash in his pockets.

Spilker said Rios was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and money during a drug violation, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and consuming alcohol in public. 

Lincoln police identify 24-year-old man killed in Sunday crash
45-year-old Lincoln man dies after rollover crash in Cass County
Omaha police investigate fatal shooting

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
2
4
5
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News