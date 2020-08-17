Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun

A 30-year-old Lincoln man ended up going to jail early Sunday after officers on bike patrol saw him leaving the Railyard and drinking alcohol from a cup, then found cocaine and a loaded handgun on him, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said when officers began to approach the man near Seventh and Q streets, he poured out the cup and took off running but lost his footing and fell.
She said, after a struggle, officers arrested Ezell Rios Jr. after finding a loaded handgun, 23.2 grams of cocaine (worth an estimated $2,300) and $1,000 cash in his pockets.
Spilker said Rios was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and money during a drug violation, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and consuming alcohol in public.
