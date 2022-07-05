 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln police shock man with Taser amid Fourth of July confrontation, department says

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police officers deployed a Taser on a man amid a confrontation early Monday morning, later jailing the 30-year-old on misdemeanor charges, the department said Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 2:46 a.m. Monday, when police responded to a house near 20th and Dudley streets on a reported disturbance between two acquaintances, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As officers intervened, they told the 30-year-old man to leave the residence, Vollmer said. But police allege the man pushed past his friends and advanced on officers in front of the house, and officers shocked the man with a Taser after initial attempts to detain him were unsuccessful, Vollmer said.

Authorities transported the man to a local hospital for medical evaluation before he was lodged at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of second-degree trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer — all misdemeanors.

The man was no longer jailed as of Tuesday morning, according to county bookings records. It is atypical for police to jail defendants accused only of misdemeanor crimes.

People are also reading…

Lincoln police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash at 37th and O Streets on Saturday
Lincoln man killed after crashing into bean field north of Lincoln, sheriff says
Parolee accused of assault in Lincoln that left man in need of eye surgery
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US flights catching up after thousands were canceled over July 4th weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News