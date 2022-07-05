Lincoln police shock man with Taser amid Fourth of July confrontation, department says

Lincoln Police officers deployed a Taser on a man amid a confrontation early Monday morning, later jailing the 30-year-old on misdemeanor charges, the department said Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 2:46 a.m. Monday, when police responded to a house near 20th and Dudley streets on a reported disturbance between two acquaintances, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As officers intervened, they told the 30-year-old man to leave the residence, Vollmer said. But police allege the man pushed past his friends and advanced on officers in front of the house, and officers shocked the man with a Taser after initial attempts to detain him were unsuccessful, Vollmer said.

Authorities transported the man to a local hospital for medical evaluation before he was lodged at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of second-degree trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer — all misdemeanors.

The man was no longer jailed as of Tuesday morning, according to county bookings records. It is atypical for police to jail defendants accused only of misdemeanor crimes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.