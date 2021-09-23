 Skip to main content
Lincoln police, sheriff's office both see spate of catalytic converter thefts
Lincoln police, sheriff's office both see spate of catalytic converter thefts

Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office once again have their hands full with a string of thefts targeting catalytic converters. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said his office has tracked an increase in thefts in the Waverly area, where he said three converters were taken between Sunday and Tuesday. 

Two of those catalytic converters were taken off cars on a parked vehicle transporter, Wagner said. The ramps that allow cars to be loaded onto the 18-wheeler were also stolen, he said.

The third converter stolen in the Waverly area was taken off a 2006 Hyundai Tucson sometime between Sunday and Monday, Wagner said. A fourth converter was stolen southwest of Lincoln earlier this month, he said.

In Lincoln, converters were sawed off five USIC-owned trucks in the infrastructure company's parking lot over the course of two weeks, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Every vehicle targeted in the company's parking lot, near 66th and Q streets, was a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, Spilker said. 

The recent thefts are the latest in an intense uptick in similar cases. In 2015, 14 converters were reported stolen to Lincoln police. As of early September, 473 had been reported in 2021.

Lincoln's City Council passed what it hopes is a legislative fix, making it harder for individuals to sell stolen catalytic converters.

"Hopefully, the new city ordinance will assist us in identifying who's selling these converters," Wagner said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

