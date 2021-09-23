Lincoln police, sheriff's office both see spate of catalytic converter thefts

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office once again have their hands full with a string of thefts targeting catalytic converters.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said his office has tracked an increase in thefts in the Waverly area, where he said three converters were taken between Sunday and Tuesday.

Two of those catalytic converters were taken off cars on a parked vehicle transporter, Wagner said. The ramps that allow cars to be loaded onto the 18-wheeler were also stolen, he said.

The third converter stolen in the Waverly area was taken off a 2006 Hyundai Tucson sometime between Sunday and Monday, Wagner said. A fourth converter was stolen southwest of Lincoln earlier this month, he said.

In Lincoln, converters were sawed off five USIC-owned trucks in the infrastructure company's parking lot over the course of two weeks, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Every vehicle targeted in the company's parking lot, near 66th and Q streets, was a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, Spilker said.

The recent thefts are the latest in an intense uptick in similar cases. In 2015, 14 converters were reported stolen to Lincoln police. As of early September, 473 had been reported in 2021.