Lincoln police sergeant fired, plans to file lawsuit

A police sergeant who has been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years has been terminated, and her attorney says she will be filing a lawsuit in response.
Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Police Sgt. Angela Sands' termination or the official reason for her firing.
Personnel decisions aren't a matter of public record. And LPD hadn't yet filed a change-in-status form with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
"Sgt. Sands has faithfully served the Lincoln community for many years, was awarded the LPD Medal of Honor for her bravery and named the 2016 Nebraska Officer of the Year," attorney Kelly Brandon told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Brandon, who represents a group of women who have alleged LPD is a hostile work environment for female officers, said what she and Sands think was behind the move.
"She believes that as a strong female voice, she made complaints about the discriminatory culture at LPD and was then the subject of unwarranted investigations that resulted in her firing. She intends to bring legal action to clear her name," the Gretna-based employment law attorney said.
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women
Last week, the city paid $65,000 to settle former Lincoln Police Officer Sarah Williams' lawsuit. Williams, who now works for the Omaha Police Department, told the Lincoln City Council that sexual harassment and discrimination "was and is pervasive" in the Lincoln department and implored the council to intervene.
During public testimony at the council meeting, Williams named Sands and another female officer who she said were facing retaliation from the department because of formal complaints. Sands, who had been placed on a 30-day unpaid suspension, was in the council chambers and walked out with Williams after she made her comments.
New Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in an emailed statement issued after the meeting that the city and the police department "do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. We have strong anti-discrimination policies and have made extensive efforts to foster an inclusive and safe workplace. We take all complaints, external or internal, seriously."
In a statement following Williams' comments, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her administration is "committed to responding to allegations of any wrongdoing within our organization, while ensuring that all employees are held accountable for their job performance."
Earlier this month, the Journal Star documented female officers who have faced discipline — including internal affairs investigations, suspensions and firings — after making formal complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination.
All have come within a few short months of Ewins' arrival in Lincoln.
Sands was one of the more recognizable members of the department, having worked as the department's public information officer.
In November 2015, she was injured when a man pulled a handgun and started firing at officers who had come to arrest him on a warrant.
Sands' bulletproof vest deflected a bullet into her radio microphone, which shattered and caused facial and oral injuries. A second officer was shot in the arm, and the man being arrested was killed.
Afterward, Sands provided local and national talks on PTSD and emotional health for law enforcement.
In 2017, she began working as the department's public information officer until she was promoted to sergeant in October 2019 and returned to the street, where she was part of the Northeast Patrol Team.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger