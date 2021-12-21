Lincoln police sergeant fired, plans to file lawsuit

A police sergeant who has been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years has been terminated, and her attorney says she will be filing a lawsuit in response.

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Police Sgt. Angela Sands' termination or the official reason for her firing.

Personnel decisions aren't a matter of public record. And LPD hadn't yet filed a change-in-status form with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

"Sgt. Sands has faithfully served the Lincoln community for many years, was awarded the LPD Medal of Honor for her bravery and named the 2016 Nebraska Officer of the Year," attorney Kelly Brandon told the Journal Star on Tuesday.

Brandon, who represents a group of women who have alleged LPD is a hostile work environment for female officers, said what she and Sands think was behind the move.

"She believes that as a strong female voice, she made complaints about the discriminatory culture at LPD and was then the subject of unwarranted investigations that resulted in her firing. She intends to bring legal action to clear her name," the Gretna-based employment law attorney said.